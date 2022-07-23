Horoscope Today, July 23: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract an abundance of prosperity, love and peace for July 23.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 5 of Swords – Avoid negative people. Don’t believe anyone blindly, before taking any decision analyze everything nicely. Listen to your inner voice. Communicate clearly with everyone. Emotionally you will be a little unstable.

Angel Message – Donate something to someone.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 8 of Wands – Fight may occur in personal or professional life so be humble and clear with your communication. The first half of the day will be a little hectic but after that things will take shape and will be in your favor. Projects may be delayed.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 3 of Cups – Celebrate with family and friends, take some time off and take rest. New people will show up and they will be beneficial for you. Time to clean up your space and let new energy get in.

Angel Message – Spend some me time.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Page of Cups – Relax, keep calm and complete all your work. New beginnings and things will show up. Emotionally you will be very stable. Financially you will be in gain. Stay happy.

Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug 22)

Tarot Card – 10 of Wands – You will be a little tired with too much of emotionally turbulence in personal and professional life. Let go of things. Remember you cannot change people or situation so change yourself and except the reality. Do some deep breathing exercise.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card - The Tower – Don’t be a part of any argument and avoid negative people. Don’t take any major decision and avoid overhunting. Emotionally you will be drained out.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card- Queen Of Pentacles - Good news and victory on its way. Work will be completed in time. Use your leadership skills to achieve new things. Inner power will motivate you throughout the day. Emotionally you are very stable today.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Black and Brown

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card - King of Pentacles – Today is a great day. Energy is very positive and high so whatever you do it will bring happiness and abundance to you. The female counterpart of your life will bring joy to your life. Emotionally you will be stable.

Angel Message – Spread love .

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 8 of Wands – Today is great day for you. Good news in personal and professional life will come. Emotionally you will be very stable. Financially its a great day.

Angel Message – Be greatful.

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number - 7

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - The Magician – You are in a very good state of mind. Utilize your positive energy to get good results. Be careful with your thoughts because whatever you think it will manifest. Finacially you will be in a great position. New work and beginnings will be there.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Ace of Swords – Be humble with your family or any person you know. Spread Love. Plan a short trip as travel is on the cards. Give more time to family and friends. Control your emotions. Balance your fiancé. Let your emotion flow, express yourself.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 6

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card - The Emperor – Be clear while communicating. People may take your advice, be neutral and do justice. Trust your instinct and take decisions. Emotionally and financially you will be stable today.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

You can reach me at - 6000652920