Horoscope Today, July 27: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for July 27.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 5 of Wands – Today you need to control your temper and impulsiveness due to which you may encounter unnecessary arguments. Avoid travels. Listen more talk less. Drink water and you need some rest.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Queen of Wands – Show you inner strength to people who underestimate you. Accept any reality and move on. Don’t let people manipulate you. Financially you will be in good position. Emotionally you need to draw the line to have emotional hygiene.

Angel Message – Spread love.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 5

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Star – Today you will be emotionally balanced. Whatever you do you will get good and positive results. New people will show up in life. New source of income or stuck money will come.

Angel Message – Love yourself.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 9

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Death – Old and negative pattern or situation of your life will come to an end. New beginnings are on the cards. Control your temper. Emotionally some people may hurt you but that's okay.

Angel Message – Spread love.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 7

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 10 of Pentacles – Today whatever you do you will get success. Enjoy your favorite food or do your favorite activity. Financially its a great day. Time for you to invest in taking care of your health.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card - Temperance – Balance your personal and professional life. Emotionally you will face a situation today so stay calm. Don’t doubt yourself. Overthinking will never help you. Be clear with your communication. Write a journal to release your thoughts.

Angel Message – Do some meditation.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 10 of Swords – Be careful before believing or trusting someone. Don’t listen to anyone blindly. Today don’t take any major decisions. Financially save some money.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- Kinght of Pentacles – Success is on your side. Be a little more humble today. Don’t take sides in any situation be neutral. Avoid arguments and fights. Let go of your heavy emotions.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card - Ace of Pentacles – Financially today is a great day. Take care of your health. Emotionally many issues will be resolved. New people and opportunities will show up.

Angel Message – Be happy.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 5

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- King of Cups – Emotionally you will be very stable. Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Be clear with your communication.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Sun – New projects are on their way. Success will be on your side. Travel outside your home in the future so be ready to explore new things. New people will show up in your life.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card- Queen of Cups – Today is great day to start something new. Investments will give good returns. Emotionally you will be very stable. Express yourself.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

