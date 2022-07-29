Horoscope Today, July 29: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract an abundance of prosperity, love and peace for July 29.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Ace of Wands – Today is a great day for you. Plan your day properly and also your work for the future. Good news from different direction is coming. Travel is on the cards. Emotionally and financially you will be happy.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Ace of Pentacles – New Energy and new people will show up for some great news. Emotionally you will be happy. Today is great day for you.

Angel Message – Use your energy wisely.

Lucky Color – Purple

Lucky Number – 4

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Fool – Take a leap of faith. Don’t think too much just go with the flow. Before take any decision calm your mind. Trust your intuition.

Angel Message – Love yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Queen of Swords – Relax and restore your power. You will be very active and productive in your work. Emotionally you will be stable . Financially it’s a great day.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 8

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of Wands – Today don’t put so much of pressure on yourself. Avoid fights and arguments. Be clear with your communication. Check your finances.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card - The world – Today is great day to complete all your work. New beginnings will show up. New people will also join to bring prosperity in life. Financially a great day. Invest in property.

Angel Message – Do some future planning.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The Star – Today you will find balance in every sector. Financially you will be balanced. New opportunity will show up. Old issues will be resolved.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card - Strength – Show or invoke your inner power to complete your tasks. Success is on your side. New work and more stability is there. Don’t take sides in any situation be neutral. Let go of your heavy emotions.

Angel Message – Use Your inner strength.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 9 of Wands – Expansion or promotions in work life. You will be more established in things you do. Old issues may affect you but you have to let go of things. Listen to your inner voice.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 5

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The High Priestess – Be Careful with decisions, evaluate both sides. Check your savings and spending. New people will show up. Don’t trust anyone blindly.

Angel Message – Go with the flow.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Tower – Old and negative pattern is about to end. All pending issues will heal. Listen to your heart and take care of your health.

Angel Message – Let go of things.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card - 10 of Wands – Let go your past things or issue. Don’t overburden yourself with everything. Let others handle their life you concentrate on your life. Emotionally you will be drained out.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Yellow and Blue

Lucky Number – 9

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

You can reach me at - 6000652920