Horoscope Today, July 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, a clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract an abundance prosperity, love and peace for July 5.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 4 of Pentacles– Financially today is a great day. Good day to buy property .Be gentle in your relationship. Sit and relex.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 10 of Wands– Today you will be overburden with emotions. You are about to enter in great phase of life after all hardship so have patience. Financially you will be drained today.Dont be part any gossip.

Angel Message – Stay Calm.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Page of Wands– shopping is on the cards. New ideas will help you to grow. Focus in your life and work. Stay calm. Let go things.

Angel Message – Be Kind to yourself.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 5

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Strength – Today you are at your best version utilized your inner strength to achieve success. Promotion in job or success in business is on the cards. Financially you are very stable today.

Angel Message – Utilize your strength wisely.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 3

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of Cups – Don’t crib about your past. Let go things. Don’t invest or take any loan. Don’t be a part of any argument. Take care of your savings.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 4

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Queen of Wands – Enjoy the moment. Financially you will at peace or gain. Take financial decision wisely. You will be very restless today.

Angel Message – Regain your strength.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of Swords – Accept the reality of life. Embrace the truth and control and manage your emotions. You are on self-destruction mode so manage it.

Angel Message – Don’t trust anyone.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – The Lovers – You are going to have amazing day. Love is on the cards.Good news in marriage may come. Promotion is on the cards.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- kight of Cups – New project is on the cards. This cards also indicates happiness in the family. New news and beginnings. Financial gain. Promotion is on the cards. Family gets together.

Angel Message – Family is your strength.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number - 5

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Knight of Swords – Today please control your temper otherwise you will be in trouble. Control your emotions,manage them wisely. Avoid fights or miscommunication. Don’t trust anyone blindly.

Angel Message – Spend some time nature.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Knight of Cups– Practice spirituality today. You will be moving forward in life. Financiaaly today will gain money.Control your temper. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number –2

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – 2 of Pentacles – Don’t take any decision today. Money will come and go so it would be difficult for you to control your expenses. You m light face difficult in facing issue.

Angel Message – Work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me on Instagram @mediumofmiracles555.