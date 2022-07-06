Horoscope Today, July 6: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for July 6.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Death – Something very painful or a situation that you are not comfortable is about to end. Be ready for some positive changes. Face your fears and let them go. Embrace your self.

Angel Message – Be ready for change.

Lucky Color – Pink and White

Lucky Number – 1

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Page of Cups – Be ready for some great changes in your personal and professional life. Emotionally you will be very happy today. Financially you are abundant. Enjoy some good company.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 4

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 9 of Swords – Get up and face the world. Move forward and enjoy the moment. Stop procrastination and honour and love yourself.

Angel Message – Be kind to yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Ace of Cups – Control or balance your emotions today. Let go of emotional baggages. Time to start afresh in situations you have been stuck in for a while. Financially you will be at peace.

Angel Message – Utilize your strength wisely.

Lucky Color – Green and White

Lucky Number – 3

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 7 of Swords – Beware of fake people. Don’t share your ideas with anyone. Don’t be part of any gossip. Don’t give money as loan. Today take some time off.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 3 of Pentacles – Enjoy the moment. Financially you will be at peace or gain. Partnership business or team work will bring great results.

Angel Message – Be calm.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of Swords – Accept the reality of life. Embrace the truth and control and manage your emotions. You are on self-destruction mode so manage it.

Angel Message – Don’t trust anyone.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – Queen of Pentacles – Time for you to clean your unwanted emotional baggages. Financially you are at very good position today. Enjoy some time with a loved one. Enjoy your favorite meal.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – Pink and Blue

Lucky Number – 8

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Queen of Swords – New project is on the cards. This card also indicates power and arrogance so control your arrogance. You are high on emotions. Respect everyone.

Angel Message – Love is your enerygy.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number - 9

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Empress – Today is a great day for you. New beginnings are on the cards. Couple can plan their family or may get good news. Financially its a great day. Good time to invest.

Angel Message – Spend some time nature.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 6

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Hermit – Take a pause and reconsider your decision. Time for you slow down a little bit. Control your anger, grief and anxiety. Spend some time alone. Don’t take any major decisions.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – King of Wands – Relex and enjoy the moment. People may seek advice from you. Expect miracles in life. Be a happy person today. Spend time with family.

Angel Message – Work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 4

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me on Instagram @mediumofmiracles555.