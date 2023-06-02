Horoscope Today, June 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for June 2.
1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card – 3 of Pentacles - Slow down a little bit in life don’t take decisions in a hurry and give some time to analyze. People from the past will show up and may create unrest so be careful. New work or project coming your way.
Angel Message – Have faith.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot Card – The Devil - Don’t doubt yourself. Don’t take a decision on behalf of a side story. Self-doubt will create problems in the future. You might face obstacles now but facing them will bring opportunity.
Angel Message – You need some healing.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 2
3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot Card – 8 of Pentacles - Time for you to focus on yourself. Hard work is the core of success. Emotionally you will be a little unstable, so don’t take any decisions. Listen to your gut feelings.
Angel Message – Self courage is the need of the hour.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot Card - 7 of Wands – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family. Growth requires time. Don’t start any new projects.
Angel Message – Spread love, light and smile in people's life.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Tarot Card – The Hanged Man – Time for you to re-analyze your decisions. Whatever is happening or will happen will have some meaning; try to understand that. Give some rest to your mind and body.
Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings.
Lucky Color – Grey
Lucky Number 2
6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)
Tarot Card- 10 of Pentacles - It’s a lucky day and will help you to achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be greatful for whatever you have. Healthwise you may have pain in your hands.
Angel Message – Express yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 7
7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Tarot Card – Wheels of Fortune - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all directions.
Angel Message – Follow your passion.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Tarot Card- The Empress – Growth and abundance from all the directions. Avoid fights. New job or business. Promotions is on the cards. Time to build or buy your dream house. Stay humble.
Angel Message – Make the best choice.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Tarot Card- Ace of Cups – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Healthwise you may have back pain.
Angel Message – Discover your courage.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number - 4
10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Tarot Card- Strength – Invest today as it is a great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Healthwise take some rest.
Angel Message – Set your goals.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2
11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Tarot Card – 6 of Swords - Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the cards. Healthwise you need to check your pressure.
Angel Message – Need more clarity in life.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)
Tarot Card- 9 of Wands – You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take a decision. Avoid taking decisions without asking your elders. Healthwise avoid injury in the leg.
Angel Message – Take a leap of faith.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Hey, lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love RJ Aaliya
{Radio Jockey in 92.7 Big FM}, Tarot and Energy Healer
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.
You can reach me at - 6000652920