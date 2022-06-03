Horoscope Today, June 3: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 2 of Pentacles - Be careful with your spending .Not a right time to invest or buy house. Don’t be materialistic .Pause and think. Delays in payment or work.

Angel Massage – stay calm

Lucky Color –white and Yellow

Lucky Number – 1





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)





Tarot Card – The moon – Avoid Misunderstanding .Communicate properly and clearly in work and personal life. Everything has two sides analyze them properly.

Angel Massage – Ask for help from others.

Lucky Color –white and blue

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 6 of Wands - Success in every sector of life. People will praise and you will be centre of attraction. Good news. Travel is also showing.

Angel Massage – time to take action and move forward..

Lucky Color –Brown

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card- 8 of wands – moving towards positive directions. You can expect good news in all sectors. Investment will give good return. Works will take speed.

Angel Massage – Choose a new direction.

Lucky Color –Green

Lucky Number – 4





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of cups – Time for no looking back .Leaving a life of drama trauma and choosing positivity in life. Distance yourself from negativity.

Angel Massage – Time to take care of your health

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number –8

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Page of swords – Use your maturity to take decision in life. Have fun but in balance manner. Don’t lose your temper. Be receptive with changes.

Angel Massage – it’s time to give pause and think don’t be at hurry .

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number – 5

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card- 10 of swords - Don’t trust anyone. Be careful in relationship. Not a perfect time of marriages .Don’t invest anywhere. Stay calm

Angel Massage – Time for you to invest more time on yourself

Lucky Color – white and Yellow

Lucky Number – 2 and 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- The magician – Tap you inner abilities and Knowledge .Trust your intuition .Be carefull with your thoughts you can manifest anything .Great day for you.

Angel Massage – Abundance from all the direction.

Lucky Color –Red and yellow

Lucky Number – 3, 6 and 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- The Moon – Face or person will unmask. Balance your emotions .Dont trust anyone. Don’t be victim of emotional drama.

Angel Massage – Peaceful Resolution.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 3,

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 4 of Cups –Time for self reflection and concentration. Mediation is the answer to all your questions. Divine or any supreme energy you believe will help you only if you ask so ask for help .Positive emotional experiences.

Angel Massage – Answer is yes to all your questions.

Lucky Color – Yellow and blue

Lucky Number – 9

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Death - Bad phase is end or about to end. Some negativity will go out from your life. LET GO YOUR PAST .Change is sometimes difficult but best way is to accept and move on .

Angel Massage – Next few months just be calm and grounded

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3, 5 and 9.

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- The Star – Wish or Dream come true .Joyful day .Balance life enjoy each and every moment .Give some rest and have fun. Health wise take walk

Angel Massage – something better is on its way

Lucky Color – Blue an d white

Lucky Number – 1 and 10