Horoscope Today, March 10: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for March 10.
1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card – The Magician – Be clear with your thoughts. Need to take some major decisions in life. Be humble. Don’t let your ego come between you relationships. Financially you need to plan your finances. Emotionally be humble.
Angel Message – Love is contagious.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot Card – 6 of Wands – Time to travel. New work is on the cards. Financially you will be in a happy state. Whatever you do you will get success. Hard work will be rewarding. Emotionally you will be happy.
Angel Message – Stay grounded.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 4
3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot Card – The Chariot – Balance your personal and professional life. Be neutral in any situation. Toxic people will go out of your life. Finacially you need to take care of your expenses. Emotionally be happy.
Angel Message – Spread love.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Time to plan your future or need to take some decisions. Travel is on the cards. If someone is planning to study or work abroad it’s a great time to do it. Financially you will have money and you choose to use it wisely. Emotionally you will be a little overwhelmed.
Angel Message – Plan your life.
ppy Lucky Color – Pink
Lucky Number – 4
5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Tarot Card – 8 of Wands – Move forward in life. All your hard work will pay back in time enjoy it. Financially a great day. Plan your future. Stay happy.
Angel Message – Trust your intuition.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 9
6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)
Tarot Card- 4 of Wands – Time to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Success is on the cards. New work will show up. Time to invest in your dream house. Spend some time with family and friends. Financially you will be happy. Emotionally you will be abundant.
Angel Message – Be calm.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 4
7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Tarot Card – Ace of Wands – Long pending issues will be resolved. Good news is coming from the area you are expecting. Travel is on the cards. If you are planning to shift out of your base for work that's a great time to do so. Financially its a great time to earn and save. Emotionally you will be happy.
Angel Message – Keep moving.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 6
8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Tarot Card – Queen of Swords – Be humble and good to people. Time to take some decisions for yourself. Finance will be stable. Don’t be a part of any fight or argument. Emotionally you might feel a little drained out.
Angel Message – Spread love and be humble.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Tarot Card- The Hanged Man – Time for you to give some time to yourself. Reanalyze your decisions. Reconsider your choices because everything can change. People from past will show up. Emotionally you will be a little confused so practice some meditation.
Angel Message – Reset and reconnect.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number - 3
10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Tarot Card- Page of Wands – New energy and success is on the cards so utilize this time. New job or business things will open up. Financially you will be stable. Emotionally you will be happy.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 1
11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Great day and great energy. Good news on its way. Success is on the cards. Victory is on your side. Financially a great day. Love yourself but don’t be harsh with anyone. Keep moving with love and faith.
Angel Message – Be humble.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 4
12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)
Tarot Card – 10 of Pentacles - Show respect to your ancestors and offer prayers and donate something to someone. New things and people will show up. All you plans will work out but at the last minutes. Financially a great day. Need to take some major decisions.
Angel Message – Stay happy.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 6
Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love RJ Aaliya
RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium
