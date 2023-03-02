Horoscope Today, March 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for March 2.
1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card – 9 of swords - Be careful someone may cheat you or steal your ideas. Don't invest or give money to anyone. Healthwise be careful on roads.
Angel Massage – Be calm and control your temper.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4
2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot Card – The Hemit - Take rest. Analyze or reconsider your decision. Don’t be a part of any argument or fight. Distance yourself any situation or person of your life. Time to reconnect and rewire yourself. Health wise take proper rest and sleep.
Angel Massage – Don’t worry trust the universe.
Lucky Color – Pink
Lucky Number – 2
3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot Card – The Sun - New ideas will bring prosperity in life and work. Amazing day it is. Whatever you do which ever direction you do you will receive the best results and good news. Best time to start a new relationship or work. Healthwise you just need to enjoy life.
Angel Massage – Spend some time in nature.
Lucky Color –Orange and Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot Card - The Lover – Amazing day it is. New relationship is on the cards. You will create a positive impact in everyone’s life. Work-life will be full of ease and glory. Healthwise enjoy your day.
Angel Massage – Spread love, light and smile in people's lives.
Lucky Color – Red and Pink
Lucky Number – 2
5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Tarot Card – Ace of cups - You will get ample opportunity from all directions. Emotionally it’s a stable day but be careful with whom you are sharing your secret. Healthwise drink lots of water.
Angel Massage – You will get many options so choose wisely.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number 2
6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)
Tarot Card- Judgment - Well past issues may create problems in life. Avoid arguments. Listen to your elders. Healthwise past health issues may arise be careful, control your food habits.
Angel Massage – Time for you to decide what you really want in life.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 7
7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Tarot Card – 4 of wands - Time to celebrate. You will get good news. You will meet old friends. Spend time with your loved one. Healthwise relax and enjoy.
Angel Massage – Read your favorite book.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Tarot Card- 6 of Pentacles – Donate something today. Good flow of money. Time to spend some time with your elder or senior person. Healthwise blance your diet.
Angel Massage – Listen to some good music.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Tarot Card- 3 of Cups – Celebrate your victory. Good time doing partnership in business. Succes is on the cards. Healthwise check your eating habits avoid spicy food.
Angel Massage – Abundance from all directions.
Lucky Color – Red and Yellow
Lucky Number - 4
10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Tarot Card- 2 of Pentacles – Money will come and go. The situation in life will be confusing so don’t take any decision. Don’t invest now. Health wise you may feel very weak today .
Angel Massage – Speak up, silence is a sign of acceptance.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 2
11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Tarot Card – The Tower – Long old patterns in life will break. You will be shaken to the core so that you get awakened and take decision. Avoid heights. Healthwise avoid getting over worked or walking.
Angel Massage – Take rest and read your favorite book.
Lucky Color – Pink
Lucky Number – 8
12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)
Tarot Card- Strength – You will get the courage to face any situation today and also you can speak your heart out. With your abilities, you can tame any situation. Heath wise control your anger.
Angel Massage – Talk and open up and all your issues will be solved.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love, RJ Aaliya.
{Radio Jockey at 92.7 Big FM},Tarot and Energy Healer.
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.
You can reach me at - 6000652920.