Horoscope Today, March 26: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Fool – Take the leap of faith and move forward in life. Take help from a friend or suggestion if required. New beginnings is on the cards.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3



2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Empress – Time for you to enjoy the result of your hard work. The couple can expect good news. Luck is in your favor.

Angel Message – Be grateful today

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The magician – Today tap into your inner qualities to enjoy the outcome of the situation. Listen to yourself. Be careful what you wish today, as everything will manifest.

Angel Message – trust yourself

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Ace of Cups– Control your emotions. Don’t take any decision today. Things may get delayed but will work for you. Express yourself well.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 1

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – The Lovers – Love and Romance are on the cards. New relationships and marriages is on the cards. Good news will come today. Remember you can win anything with love so spread love.

Angel Message – Be Humble today

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 9 of swords – Open your eyes and see the world don’t trust other people or their opinion so blindly. Learn to let go of things. Trust yourself more. And always remember to share your feelings with others and express yourself so that you can communicate well.

Angel Message – Be more expressive

Lucky Color –Pink

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Queen of pentacles – Financially today is great day. Today is a lucky day for you. Enjoy each and every moment.

Angel Message – Enjoy every moment

Lucky Color – Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 3

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card –Page of Cups – Love yourself. Be like a child carefree and enjoy the moment. The new news is coming your way. Emotionally you be a little upset but don’t worry its a phase which will be over soon.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 3 wands – Travel is on the cards.New business opportunity is on its way. New people will come into your life. Think twice before you take any decision on your personal front.

Angel Message – Be grateful to whatever you have

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 3

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Queen of Cups – You are blessed with loving energy spread love. Use your intelligence wisely. Be kind to people. Profits is of the cards.

Angel Message – Be kind.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 8 of swords – Don’t trust anyone today. Don’t share your ideas with anyone. People will try to manipulate you but don’t get into that trap.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – 9 of Wands.– With your determination, you can face everything. You are ready to face any challenges in life. Time for some self-improvement.

Angel Message – work on yourself.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 4

Hey, lovely people, that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj , Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in Instagram @mediumofmiracles555