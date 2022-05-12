Horoscope Today, May 12: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 12th May.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 3 of cups – Celebration is on the cards. Hard work will be rewarding. Good time to invest your money. Today is a lucky day for you.

Angel Message – Connect with yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 3





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Emperor – Stability in all sectors of life. You will get promotion today. People will take advice from you.

Angel Message – Time for you do things for yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Strength – Use your inner power wisely. Control and manage your temper. Be clear with your communication.

Angel Message – Time for you to understand your true potential.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of Wands – Positive news will flow from all directions. New job and business opportunity is on the cards. Investment or job in agricultural line will be profitable.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – Green and Brown

Lucky Number – 1





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – The Tower – Universe or divine will shake you to awaken you from inside. You need to change your over thinking pattern and manage your thoughts. Be calm in different situations.

Angel Message – Claim the power within you.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The Chariot – You will be a balanced person today, mentally, emotionally and financially. You will see the true colures of some people. Remember balance is the key.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number – 1

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 2 of swords – Open your eyes and see the reality of a situation. Embrace the truth. Don’t over think about anything. Reanalyze your decisions.

Angel Message – Self talk.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- The Hermit – Reset yourself. Time for you to sit back and reconsider your decision. Take some time off or spend some time with yourself.

Angel Message – Be calm.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 8 of pentacles– Hard work will pay back and not go in vain. Money flow will be constant. New financial opportunity is on the cards. There will be growth in job or business.

Angel Message – Hard work is the key.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number - 1

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 4 of Pentacles – Financially it’s a great day. Good time to buy property.Travel is on the cards. Spend wisely today. Don’t give money to anyone as loan.

Angel Message – Try to save money.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Death – Painful phase of your life will be over very soon. New beginnings is on the cards. Long emotional battles will over today. Spend some time with yourself.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 2 of Pentacles – Money flow will constant but it will be little difficult to save. Travel is on the cards. You will be very restless today. Emotionally you might get drained out.

Angel Message – Be Calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.