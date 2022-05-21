Horoscope Today, May 21: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 10 of cups – enjoy some time with family. Children will bring good news. Time for celebration. Financially it’s a happy day. Good news in all sectors is on its way.Good day to buy property.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Green.

Lucky Number – 3





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 9 of pentacles – Financially you will gain in salary or profit in business. Time for you to enjoy and fulfill your dreams. Child birth is on the cards. Time to enjoy some time with frinds.

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color – yellow

Lucky Number – 5

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 2 Of Cups – Time to celebrate love and partnership. Happiness and trust is base of relationships of your life. Financially you will be abundant. Today is a happy day for you.

Angel Message – Spread Love

Lucky Color – Pink and green

Lucky Number – 2

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Devil – Control or balance your emotions today. Let go emotional baggage’s .Dont be a part of any argument. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Check your finance. Someone may backstab you be careful ABOUT IT.

Angel Message – STAY CALM

Lucky Color – Green and white

Lucky Number – 5





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 6 of PENTACLES – Today donate something. Planning your savings properly. Don’t compare yourself with anyone. Be the giver in relationship. Avoid arguments.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Green and Red

Lucky Number – 7

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 10 of Swords – Be careful with people they may break your trust. Don’t give or take money today. Someone will try to harm your image or hurt you to the core .Financial loss. But remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

Angel Message – Be calm

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – king of Pentacles – Enjoy each and every moment. Financially you are at gain.Listen to the advice of your senior. Work will bring joy to your life.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 7

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – Ace of wands – New beginnings or good news on it way. Listen to your heart. Financially new source for income will open. New job or opening for you.

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- The hanged Man – Time for you to reanalyze your decision. Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Past may hit you again.

Angel Message – Love is your energy

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number - 1

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The World – Today is a great day for you. Good new or new beginnings is on the cards. Anything you want you can manifest so be careful with your thought make sure they are positive. Financially its great day.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The HEIROPHANT–Seek balance in your life. Someone revel their true colors. Don’t listen and trust anyone blindly. Save money .

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 8

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – Page Of swords- Enjoy the moment. Let go things. New things or changes are on its way. Control your temper. Be helpful .Enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7