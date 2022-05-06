Horoscope Today, May 6: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity ,love and peace for the coming week 6th May.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 4 of pentacles - Be careful with your spending .Not a right time to invest or buy house .Dont be materialistic .Pause and think. Health wise do some lite excercise

Angel Massage – Success only if you grounded yourself.

Lucky Color –white and Yellow

Lucky Number – 2,4 and 6





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The moon – Avoid Misunderstanding .Communicate properly and clearly in work and personal life. Everything has two side analyze them properly. Health wise drink water

Angel Massage – Ask for help from others.

Lucky Color –white and blue

Lucky Number – 2,4 and 8

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 6 of Wands - Success in every sector of life. People will praise and you will be centre of attraction. Good news. Travel is also showing . Health wise eat light today

Angel Massage – time to take action and move forward..

Lucky Color –Brown and white

Lucky Number – 4, 6 and 8

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card- 8 of wands – moving towards positive directions. You can expect a good news in all sector. Investment will give good return. Works will take speed. Health wise you need some me time.

Angel Massage – Choose a new direction.

Lucky Color –Green and brown

Lucky Number – 4, and 8





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of cups – Time for no looking back .Leaving a life of drama trauma and choosing positivity in life. Distance yourself from negativity. Health wise spent some time alone .

Angel Massage – Time to take care of your health

Lucky Color –Yellow and Pink White

Lucky Number – 2,4 and 8

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Page of swords – Use your maturity to take decision in life. Have fun but in balance manner.Dont loose your temper. Be receptive with changes . Health wise eat the food you love

Angel Massage – its time to give pause and think don’t be at hurry .

Lucky Color –Blue ,and white

Lucky Number – 5 and 10

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card- 10 of swords - Don’t trust anyone. Be careful in relationship. Not a perfect time of marriages .Health wise be carefull what you eat after 12 noon

Angel Massage – Time for you invest more time on yourself

Lucky Color – white and Yellow

Lucky Number – 2 and 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- The magician – Tap you inner abilities and Knowledge .Trust your intuition .Be carefull with your thoughts you can manifest anything .Great day for you. Health wise enjoy your favorite food.

Angel Massage – Abundance from all the direction.

Lucky Color –Red and yellow

Lucky Number – 3 ,6 and 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- The Moon – Face or person will unmask. Balance your emotions .Dont trust anyone. Don’t be victim of emotional drama. Health wise stay indoors.

Angel Massage – Peaceful Resolution.

Lucky Color – Blue and White

Lucky Number – 3,4 and 8

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 4 of Cups –Time for self reflection and concentration. Mediation is the answer to all your questions. Divine or any supreme energy you believe will help you only if you ask so ask for help .Positive emotional experiences . Health wise take some rest

Angel Massage – Answer is yes to all your questions.

Lucky Color – Yellow and blue

Lucky Number – 9

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Death - Bad phase is end or about to end. Some negativity will go out from your life. LET GO YOUR PAST .Change is sometimes difficult but best way is to accept and move on . Health wise time for good health habits

Angel Massage – Next few months just be calm and grounded

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3,5 and 9.

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- The Star – Wish or Dream come true .Joyful day .Balance life enjoy each and every moment .Give some rest and have fun. Health wise take walk

Angel Massage – something better is on its way

Lucky Color – Blue an d white

Lucky Number – 1 and 10

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.