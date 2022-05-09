Horoscope Today, May 9: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 9th May.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Fool - It is an amazing day for you, utilize it to the fullest. Take a leap of faith. Trust your gut feelings. Health wise simply enjoy your food.

Angel Message – Set your goals

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)





Tarot Card – Justice – You will get your long due in terms of respect, work and money. Time for you to reap the benefits of your hard work. Health wise take care of your sitting posture.

Angel Message – Be grateful for all you have.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Strength – Regain your mental and physical strength. Use you will power to cross the line. Health wise control your temper.

Angel Message – Use your money wisely

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Devil - Time for you to reconsider your decision. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Health wise you may suffer from acidity.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Hermit – Time to reanalyze your life. Self talk is on the cards. Don’t take any decision today. Health wise have some good sleep.

Angel Message – Believe in your dreams.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The lovers – Love is in the air. New relationship is on the cards. Business or job will bring joy to your life. Enjoy your life.

Angel Message – Think big for your future

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 5

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Three of Pentacles - Time to plan your finances today. Take suggestions from people close to you regarding any situation you are facing. Health wise you need some exercise.

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 6

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 2 of cups – Good day for partnership business. Time for some celebration. Health wise increase your water intake.

Angel Message – Time to enjoy your life.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 3 of Cups – Financial gain is on the cards. Time for celebrations. Constant flow of money. Health wise you need some more rest.

Angel Message – Go for it.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 1

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 10 of Wands – Emotionally you are over burdened. Take some rest. Plan your life and career. Time for some action. Health wise you need take more healthy food in your diet.

Angel Message – Nurture your relationships

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 10

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card –The Tower – Long emotional suffering will come to an end. New beginning is on the cards. Listen to someone who is elder to you. Health wise adopt good habits.

Angel Message – Good habits bring happiness to your life.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 2 of swords – Open your eyes and see the truth. Don’t let your emotions over ride you. Don’t take any decision emotionally. Health wise you need to adopt good food habits.

Angel Message – Let things happen.

Lucky Color – White and pink

Lucky Number – 5

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.































