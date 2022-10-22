Horoscope Today, October 22: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for October 22.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Fool – Today is all about balancing your emotions and thoughts. Be clear with your communication. Investments will bring profit. Travel is on the cards.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color – Crimson

Lucky Number – 5

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Magician – Listen to your inner voice don’t underestimate yourself or don’t let anyone override you. Make new friends. Donate some fruits today.

Angel Message – Spread love.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Chariot – Listen to your elders or your mom, it will help you to come out from your current situation. Let go of your past and people who do not deserve your time. Clean up your space today.

Angel Message – Listen carefully.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 9

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Two Wands – Great day to tap into your inner abilities. If you are planning to expand your business or looking for new job, today is the day. An old friend will call you. Plan a long trip.

Angel Message – Universe will have your back.

Lucky Color – Cyan

Lucky Number – 7

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Great day to rediscover yourself. Listen to your inner voice. Take a leap of faith and enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 14

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 10 of Pentacles – Invest some money today. Spend some time with your elders or family members. Great day to buy new things. Feed something to street dogs or any pet dog. A child will bring happiness to the family.

Angel Message – Enjoy some family time.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 11

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 4 of Swords – Take some rest or do something that you love to do. End unsettled emotional matters. Don’t be a part of any fights. Let go of things.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Gold

Lucky Number – 2

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card - 3 of Wands – Expand your business or work. Great time for a new opportunity. New people will come to your life. More work and money. Emotionally very stable.

Angel Message – Claim the power within.

Lucky Color – Grey

Lucky Number – 36

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card - 3 of Swords – Your wish will be the universe's command so be careful what you wish for as anything you wish will manifest. Spread love. New people will come to your life. Donate something to someone today.

Angel Message – Be calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 8

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - 9 of Wands – Concentrate on what you have in personal and professional life. Situations and people will confuse you today so only for today let go of things. Don’t plan any travel. Stay away from arrogant people.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Indigo

Lucky Number – 16

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – I know you are bored with many things in life but remember these are the things you chose before so try or put some effort to make them interesting. Spend some time with yourself. Don’t buy any new things.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Turquiose

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card - 5 of Cups – Someone with their behavior will hurt you. Don’t commit to anything today. Take care of your health. Don’t let people take advantage. Don't invest in love and money.

Angel Message – Love yourself.

Lucky Color – Peach

Lucky Number – 21

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

You can reach me at - 6000652920.