Horoscope Today, September 15: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for September 15.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Ace of Cups – Take care of your emotions. Listen to your elders. Don’t take any decisions emotionally. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Connect yourself with nature.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 2





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Knight of Cups – Today you are very active use your energy wisely. An invitation is on the cards. Learn to say no.

Angel Message – Meditation will bring peace.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Magician – Today tap into your inner qualities to enjoy the outcome of a situation. Listen to yourself. Be careful what you wish for today, as everything will manifest.

Angel Message – Trust yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of Cups – Let your past go and also emotions of anger and fear. Move forward in life. Don’t regret anything, every thing that happened to us in past or will happen to us in future is is part of this life so embrace it and live this moment. Remember, suffering is a choice so choose wisely.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of Swords – Stop or control the habit of overthinking. Don’t get angry today. Don’t take any decisions emotionally. Don’t trust anyone blindly.

Angel Message – Meditate and this phase will pass.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card - 6 of Pentacles – Donate something to someone. Investments will give you good returns. Someone may give you a gift or you will be rewarded soon. Don’t take any loans today.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 7

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 6 of Wands – Today is your day. Travel is on the cards. New beginnings is on the cards. Victory and success are your friends today.

Angel Message – Enjoy every moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow and OOrange

Lucky Number – 3

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card - Death – Something will come to an end today something related to your life. Control your temper. Apologize and it will heal everything.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Yellow.

Lucky Number – 4

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card - King of Swords – You are a very efficient person, use it wisely. Control your temper today. Be kind to everyone.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number - 3

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - King of Pentacles – Today is a great day for business deals. Financially you will be stable.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Strength – Today with your love, strength, and willpower you can manage anything in life. Great day for investments. Stay calm and if required, control your temper.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – The Lovers – Best card of the day. Its a great day today, enjoy every moment. Spread love. A new relationship is on the cards.

Angel Message – Enjoy every moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

