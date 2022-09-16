Horoscope Today, September 16: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for September 16.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Magician – Great day to start a new project and new beginnings. Financially you are in a very good position. Luck will be in your favor.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 2

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Knight of Wands – Today you are very active, use your energy wisely. Manage your temper. Dont be part of any fight or arugument. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Meditation will bring peace.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 3 of Cups – Celebrate your victory or celebrate your life. Teamwork will bring success. Friends will bring happiness to your life.

Angel Message – Trust yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Enjoy the moments don’t worry about the future. You are very talented use your talent. New beginnings are on the cards. Money flow is great.

Angel Message – Spend some time to nurture yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 4 of Wands – Great news is on its way. Time to buy new property and a good time to invest. Today is a lucky day for you. New people or relationships will come to your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card - 10 of Cups – Spend some time with family. Children in the family will bring good news and glory. Happiness is on the cards. Great or lucky day to start new things. Whatever you do answer is yes.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Avoid long-distance travel. Emotionally you will be a little disturbed. Stay away from fights and arguments. Check your spending.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Yellow and Orange

Lucky Number – 3

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – 10 of Pentacles – What a lovely card, today you will be financially abundant. Blessing from your ancestors will help you to achieve greater success. Harmony and love in the family. You will be surrounded by good people.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow.

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 4 of Pentacles – You are a very efficient person use your efficiency to do your job. Take care of your spending and savings. Avoid travels.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number - 3

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - Queen of Cups – Time for you to sit and relax. Be humble with people, stay away from fights. Children will bring happiness to your life. Take care of your spending.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Today plan your future well. Friends and trust worthy people will help you. Invest today some amount for your future. Listen to your elders.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – 9 of Pentacles - Best card of the day. Its a great day today enjoy every moment. Spread love. New relationship is on the cards. Whatever you do you will get success.

Angel Message – Enjoy every moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

