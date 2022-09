Horoscope Today, September 27: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for September 27.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Two of Wands – Time to explore new opportunities. Good time to travel. Students can plan to study abroad or get a chance to do so. A new beginning is on the cards. Stay focused.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 5





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Magician – Today is a great day to start new things. Your planning will be successful in any sector. Financially will gain money today. Stay focused and trust your intuition.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 5 of Wands – Today stay away from fights and arguments. Don’t go for any partnerships. Don’t listen to anyone blindly. Take care of your emotions. Avoid traveling today.

Angel Message – Spread love.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Sun – Time to celebrate personally or professionally. Good news is on its way. Children will bring happiness to life. Good day for students to think about future. Today whatever you do, you will be victorious.

Angel Message – Spend some time in the sun.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 7

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Knight of Wands – Energy is very high so invest it in good work. Control your temper. Move forward with clear and proper planning. Avoid arguments. Stay focused.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card - 3 of Cups – Time for celebration. Victory is on the cards. Teamwork will bring success and prosperity. Happiness is on its way. Enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – Be happy and celebrate.

Lucky Color –Green

Lucky Number – 9

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 7 of Wands – Emotionally will be very disturbed so try some deep breathing exercises. Avoids fights. Stay away from manipulative people or don’t manipulate anyone. Fights may occur, the best way is to deal with them positively.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – Judgment – Long pending work will be completed today. Past good karma will bring good news. Be greatful to your ancestors.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Page of Swords – Time to enjoy some new job or work in your life. Today is a good day to take important decisions. Emotionally you are very balanced today. Give more focus to your life.

Angel Message – Be happy.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number - 3

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 4 of Wands – Great day to buy new property. New people or situation will bring happiness to your life. Time for some celebration. Marriage may be fixed or time for new proposals. Today is a lucky day for you.

Angel Message – Be greatful for everything in life.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Death – Finally long pending issue, painful situation or bad phase is about to over or its already over. Ready to embrace new and positive changes in life. Listen to your parents or seek their blessing or support in work or personal life.

Angel Message – Embrace the good things.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – 6 of Cups - Good news is on its way. Time for you to enjoy the fruit for your hard work. New and good people will come into your life. You may gain or be entitled to some property or profit in life. Enjoy the moment. Spend some time with family.

Angel Message – Surround yourself with flowers.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me on Instagram @mediumofmiracles555

You can reach me at - 6000652920