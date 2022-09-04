Horoscope Today, September 4: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for September 4.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Magician – You will get what you deserve. Time to plan your future and also to do your manifestations. Donate something to someone. Financially it’s a great day. New people will show up.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 6

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Two of Pentacles – Today you may feel a little unrest. Things will take little longer to accomplish. Financially be careful, you may end up spending too much money. Emotionally stay calm.

Angel Message – Do some meditation.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Let go of the past and move on to let new energy come in. You will get unexpected help. Financially it’s a good day. Do some activity which makes you happy. Emotionally practice some mindfulness.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Chariot – Balance your work life and emotions. People will show their true colors. Be neutral in every situation in life; don’t take side you may end up creating bad karma. Be humble and speak the truth. Financially check your spending.

Angel Message – Release your pain.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 9

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Strength – Today all you need is your strength in any situation. Be humble and control your temper. Old issues will resolve. Financially its great day. Emotional express yourself but with love.

Angel Message – Be strong against past issues.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of Cups – Reconsider your decision. Be humble and let go of things. Avoid fights and arguments. Remember self-love is the ultimate love.

Angel Message – Do some meditation.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot card – 2 of Swords – Be careful in relationships, someone will make fake promises. Open your eyes and see the reality. Fake people will show their true colours. Financially don’t invest anywhere. Give space to everyone.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – 8 of Wands – Today is a great day. Spend some time with family and friends. Luck will be in your favor. New opportunities will show up.

Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy.

Lucky Color – Green and White

Lucky Number – 8

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card – Devil – Don’t trust anyone. Stay away from politics and manipulative people. Let go of things. Control your anger. Financially its not a good time to invest anywhere.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - The Fool – Trust yourself. Take the leap of faith. New work and things will show up. You will get what you deserve. Financially its a great day.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Three Swords – Someone will break your heart. People may hurt you with their behavior. Change your life pattern otherwise you will always be at loss. Be humble to others and don’t use people for your benefits. Financially you may lose some money. Emotionally let go of things.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – 10 of Pentacles - Today is a great day, utilize it. Be true to yourself. You will get support from your family. Good news is on its way. Financially you will be in a good position. Emotionally stay happy.

Angel Message – Love yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

You can reach me at - 6000652920