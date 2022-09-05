Horoscope Today, September 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant, and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundant prosperity, love and peace for September 5.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Fool – Take a leap of faith. All your work and wishes will be fulfilled today. Trust your gut feelings. Trustworthy friends will bring joy to your life. Financially a modest day. Emotionally you will be happy.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 5

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Two of Cups – Relationships will be harmonious. Teamwork will bring joy to your life. Work or business will be full of luck and profits. Financially money flow is constant.

Angel Message – Be humble.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 4

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 3 of Cups – Enjoy every moment today. Today you will be in a relaxed mood though its Monday. Teamwork will bring joy and happiness. Celebration is on the cards. Financially plan your finances.

Angel Message – Trust divine timing.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 5

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Emperor – Balance your life. Work-life will be a little hectic. Need to take some major decisions so be neutral. Be humble and don’t be part of any fight. Financially modest day.

Angel Message – Release your pain.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 5

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Temperance – Today you will be in a happy mood. Balance is the key to success in all sectors of life. Emotionally you will be a happy state. Financially long pending due will be given. Great time to plan the future.

Angel Message – Plan in advance for your future.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of Swords – Stay away from fights and arguments. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Reconsider your decision. Be humble and let go of things. Avoid fights and arguments. Remember self-love is the ultimate love.

Angel Message – Do some meditation.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 7

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot card – 2 of Wands – Travel is on the cards. New avenues will open and new opportunities will show up. Old people will come back to your life don’t worry its not your ex flame or an enemy. Financially it's a great day. Emotionally you will be a little tired.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – 5 of Cups – Slow down, I know you are little unhappy with surroundings but don’t worry its a phase and will be over in a few days. Financially you will be drained out. Emotionally you are upset. So in such a situation stay calm and let go of things.

Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy.

Lucky Color – Green and White

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card – Death – Something old will end and something new will start. Be ready for positive and good change. Stay calm. Let go of things and people. Financially its a great day.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - The Chariot – Balance is the key, and all sectors in life will be balance. Trust yourself. Take leap of faith. New work and things will show up. You will get what you deserve. Financially its great day.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 9 of Swords – Someone will break your heart. People may hurt you with their behavior. Change your life patten otherwise, you will always be at a loss. Be humble to others and don’t use people for your benefits. Financially you may lose some money. Emotionally let go of things.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – 10 of Cups - Today is a great day, so utilize it. Be true to yourself. You will get support from your family. Good news is on its way. Financially you will be in a good position. Emotionally stay happy.

Angel Message – Love yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

You can reach me at - 6000652920.