Horoscope Today, September 6: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for September 6.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Death – Old suffering will end and finally you will move on from that. New things will show up. Good news from distant relatives will make you happy. Financially it’s a great day.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Two of Pentacles – Don’t take any major decisions today. Things will take a longer time to complete. Financially you may face some issues. Don’t travel. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Be humble.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Queen of Wands – Enjoy every moment today. You may need to take some major decisions. Financially its a great week. Emotionally you will be balanced.

Angel Message – Trust yourself.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 6

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 3 of Swords – Someone will break your heart today or someone will hurt you so be careful. Don’t respond to any strangers. Avoids fights. Financially take care of your savings

Angel Message – Release your pain.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – The Tower – Today something painful go away or some blockages will clear. You will get what you deserve. Along with that people will reveal their true color. Avoid old patterns which cause you pain. Financially don’t take or give money to anyone.

Angel Message – Be patient.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 37

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card – 10 of Cups – Today is an amazing day for you. Spend some time with family. New people will show up. Good news will come. Financially its great day. Emotionally you will be balanced.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 4

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot card – 9 of Wands – Travel is on the cards. New opportunities will show up. Relocate yourself in work or plan to do something new. Financially someone will ask for money from you. Emotionally you may feel a little grumpy.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – 10 of Wands – Slow down, you may feel emotionally very drained out. Past issues will create some problems, solve them permanently. Let go of people and past situations. Have trust on yourself.

Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy.

Lucky Color – Green and White

Lucky Number – 3 and 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card – The Emperor – You will feel very balanced today. People will take care and help to solve issues in your life. Don't let your ego override you. Financially you will be stable. Emotionally you will be happy.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- King of Cups – Balance is the key. New things will show up. Work or business will bring glory to you. Emotionally you will be happy.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number – 4

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Kinght Of Pentacles – Move forward. Complete all your jobs or work on time. You need some rest and sleep. Be humble with others. Time to face some karmic lessons. Emotionally you will be drained out.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – 8 Of Cups - Today you will feel emotionally disconnected. Take some rest. Reconsider your decisions. People will hurt you so face it and let them go. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Do some meditation.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

You can reach me at - 6000652920