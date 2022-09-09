Horoscope Today, September 9: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for September 9.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 9 of Swords – Stop overthinking and live in the present. Remember you cannot change the past but you can learn from it so learn your lessons and move on. Financially you may face losses so be careful. Relationships need love, care and attention.

Angel Message – Let go of things.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Sun – Great day indeed. Use your positivity to complete your work. Financially you will make gains in salary or profits in business. Time for you to enjoy and fulfill your dreams. Childbirth is on the cards. Time to enjoy some time with friends.

Angel Message – Love yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 2 of Cups – Time to celebrate love and partnership. Happiness and trust are the base of relationships of your life. Financially you will be abundant. Today is a happy day for you.

Angel Message – Spread love.

Lucky Color – Pink and Green

Lucky Number – 2

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Page of Pentacles – Good news will come for you. Financially you will grow and investment will bring abundance to you. Travel is on the cards. New people will show up. Remember to be grateful for everything.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Queen of Wands – Use your energy productively. Don’t listen to anyone blindly, trust your instinct. You may need to take some decisions so be neutral. Financially you will be stable. Be humble to everyone.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Ornage

Lucky Number – 8

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 10 of Wands – Don’t let your emotions override you. Let go of the past and move on. Some people come to our life to teach us a lesson once it’s over they're gone. Cry your heart out and feel lighter. Financially you may face little hardships. Emotionally let go of things.

Angel Message – Be calm.

Lucky Color –White and Green

Lucky Number – 3

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 9 of Wands – As you are looking for a change you will get it. New things will come your way. Be greatful for everything in life. New work and people will show up. Financially time to invest more. Travel is on the cards.

Angel Message – Keep moving.

Lucky Color – Pink and Brown

Lucky Number – 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – 4 of Cups – Take help as and when required. Let go of the past and move on. Relationships need attention and love so work on them. Talk to people and resolve confusion and miscommunication. Emotionally you need to cry your heart out and express yourself.

Angel Message – Sometimed things don’t work according to us and that’s ok.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card - The Hermit – All you need is some rest and me time. Reconsider your decisions and work on that. Balance your work and personal life. Take rest to overcome stress and anxiety. Reboot yourself. Travel or connect with nature to gain energy.

Angel Message – Reset and reconnect.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number - 6

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- King of Pentacles – Life is steady and balanced so enjoy the moment. Hard work will be rewarding. Victory is on the cards. Spread love. Financially you are in great position. Emotionally you will be great.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 2 of Wands – Seek balance in your life. You will move from your base and look for new avenues. New job or business is on the cards. New people will show up. Time to give some time to people you love. Travel is on the cards. Financially invest or plan to invest. Emotionally need to connect with people.

Angel Message – Spread love.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – Ace of Swords - All your plans will work but at last minutes. Some situations will give unnecessary panic so don’t go through that and stay calm. Financially great day. Need to take some major decisions.

Angel Message – Work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me on Instagram @mediumofmiracles555.

You can reach me at - 6000652920.