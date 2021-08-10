Horrific Train Accident Kills 1 In Narengi, Other Severely Injured

By Pratidin Bureau
Horrific Train Accident
Representative Image

A horrific incident woke up the people of Narengi in Guwahati this morning.

Fatal accident took place early in the morning of August 10 in Guwahati’s Narengi Railway line in Bunda area.

Two young men got hit by a running train while crossing railway line today morning.

According to the sources, the accident has killed one of the two young men on the spot, leaving the other seriously injured.

The deceased man had been identified as Narayan Koch who is said to be a resident of Bunda area.

The one with severe injuring had been identified as Anjan Koch.

Many people gathered at the accidental spot and helped to identify the body and the other victim.

Meanwhile, Anjan Koch with severe injuries has been rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

