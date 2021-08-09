Senior BJP Leader Dies In Road Accident In Baksa

A senior BJP leader and Vice-President of Baksa Unit of Assam, Yamini Swargiary, was killed during a tragic road accident in Tamulpur on Monday. She was 60.

As per reports, Swargiary was on her way to attend a programme of Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta in Kachubari area of Tamulpur when she met with the accident. She was riding her scooty along with other BJP leaders and activists to the programme.

The program however got cancelled as the helicopter in which Minister Mahanta and four officials boarded to Tamulpur from LGBI airport had to make an emergency landing at the airport.

Swargiary’s scooty was hit by an oncoming truck causing serious injury to her. She was accompanied by her daughter.

Both the mother and daughter were rushed to Tamulpur Primary Hospital but Swargiary succumbed to her injuries.

