HSLC Result: 4 Students Secure Positions from Kamrup (M)

The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) are not satisfactory in Kamrup (M) as only four students have secured positions from the district leaving behind the earlier records.

The four students who secured positions are Chaki G Bulton (3rd) from St. Mary’s H.S. School, Guwahati-3, Hiyashree Sarma (4th) from Dakshin Guwahati Jatiya Vidyalaya, Ananya Medhi (9th) from Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya, Noonmati and Niraj Khetan (9th) from Happy Child High School.

The first, second, and third position holders are however from Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Lakhimpur respectively.

A total of 12,276 students appeared in the examination from Kamrup (M) out of which 2866 students secured 1st position, 3162 secured 2nd position while 28.68 students secured third division.

8896 students passed in the examination with the pass percentage of 72.47.

It may be mentioned that some reputed schools in Guwahati have also failed to hold the earlier records. Assam Jatiya Bidyalaya, Noonmati has to remain satisfied with only one position this time, which had earlier recorded with more than one position.

Moreover, government schools like Cotton Collegiate Govt HS School, T.C. Girls High School has failed to outshine in the results.