IAF Chopper Crash: Inquiry Ordered, Bipin Rawat Hospitalized in Critical Condition

By Pratidin Bureau
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered an inquiry into the helicopter crash incident that took place on Wednesday at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. The Indian Air Force confirmed that CDS Gen Bipin Rawat along with his wife was on board along with 12 others.

Four bodies have been recovered so far while three injured have been rushed to the hospital including Bipin Rawat in a critical condition.

However, his wife Madhulika Rawat is still missing.

The IAF in a tweet said, “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” tweeted IAF.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari in a tweet said, “Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board. I pray for everyone’s safety, wellbeing.”

Reportedly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief Parliament over the crash of an Army chopper in Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.  

