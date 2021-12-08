NationalTop Stories

Tamil Nadu: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s Helicopter Crashed, 4 Dead

By Pratidin Bureau

An Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday. Two people have been confirmed dead in the incident.

Four bodies have been recovered while three injured people were rescued from IAF helicopter crash site in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI cited official sources as saying.

CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, defence assistant, security commandos and an IAF pilot were on board the Mi-series chopper when it crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu, ANI news agency reported. CDS Bipin Rawat was en route to Wellington in Coonoor from the Indian Air Force base in Sulur near Coimbatore, as per sources. He left Delhi for Sulur earlier on Wednesday.

Related News

Arunachal Pradesh To Introduce Inter-State Volvo Bus…

Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED over Money-Laundering…

Meghalaya Issues Revised Guidelines for Travellers Amid…

Goalpara: 2 Persons Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants

Visuals from the site of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash showed massive flames and locals helping with the immediate rescue operations. Several teams are at the site carrying out search and rescue operations. Local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital while more bodies were seen downhill, ANI news agency reported.

ALSO READ: Arunachal Pradesh To Introduce Inter-State Volvo Bus Services

You might also like
National

4 ENNG Cadres Caught In Arunachal Pradesh

Top Stories

Himanta –Sarba leave for Delhi, CM by afternoon

Top Stories

OIL spending Rs 41 Lakh daily for Baghjan relief camps

National

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Hit Manipur

Assam

Nagaland’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 49

Assam

GU Forms Panel to Probe IDOL Anomalies