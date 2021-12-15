NationalTop Stories

IAF Chopper Crash: Lone Survivor Varun Singh Succumbs to Injuries

By Pratidin Bureau
The lone survivor in the IAF chopper crash that took place near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu last week, Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning, said the Indian Air Force.

The IAF in a statement said, “IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family.”

Group Captain Varun Singh was pulled out of the wreckage of the IAF chopper crash last Wednesday, the lone survivor, and was receiving treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

