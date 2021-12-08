NationalTop Stories

IAF Chopper Crash: Toll Rises to 11

By Pratidin Bureau
Toll in CDS General Rawat’s IAF chopper accident rises to 11. There were 14 on board out of which 11 are dead.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh moved to the accident spot immediately leaving the Parliament session behind.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed local administration to provide the best medical help possible to carry out rescue operations and for the treatment of those injured in the Indian Air Force chopper crash.

However, reports stated that Bipin Rawat is in critical condition and is under treatment at a military hospital in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: IAF Chopper Crash: Inquiry Ordered, Bipin Rawat Hospitalized in Critical Condition

