I&B Minister Warns to Block YouTube Channels, Websites Against India

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur warned that the government will continue to take action against those “hatching conspiracy” against the country. This comes days after 20 YouTube channels and two websites were blocked for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news.

“I had ordered for action against them.… I am happy that many big countries across the world took cognizance of it. YouTube also came forward and took action to block them,” Mr Thakur told reporters while replying to queries on the issue.

The I&B ministry had in December last year ordered to block 20 YouTube Channels and two websites as they were spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news adding that action will also be taken in future if any such account hatching conspiracy against India, spreading lies and dividing the society.

In a statement in December, the ministry had said that these 20 YouTube channels and the websites belonged to “a coordinated disinformation network” operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India”.

The channels were used to post “divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc”, it had said.

