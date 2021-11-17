ICC Appoints Saurav Ganguly As The New Chairman

ICC formed a Working Group, which will closely follow the future of cricket in the country – especially women’s cricket.

The BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly has taken over Anil Kumble as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the governing body confirmed on Wednesday. Kumble has served in three separate three-year terms from 2012.

“I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee. His experience as one of the world’s best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward,” said ICC Chair, Greg Barclay.

“I would also like to thank Anil for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years which has included improving the international game through more regular and consistent application of DRS and a robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions”, he added.

The most prominent decision out of the many decisions that were taken was to monitor the future of cricket in Afghanistan in the Taliban regime. The development forced Cricket Australia to postpone a one-off Test against Afghanistan, and the ICC formed a Working Group, which will closely follow the future of cricket in the country – especially women’s cricket.

“The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men’s and women’s cricket moving forward. We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our Member in its efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government,” Barclay said.

