ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: India Defeat South Africa By 45 Runs In Opener

For South Africa Under-19, Dewald Brevis top scored with 65 runs while Matthew Boast took three wickets for 40 runs.

India defeated South Africa by 45 runs on Saturday in their opener of the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup which is currently underway in the West Indies. India has been drawn into Group B alongside Ireland, South Africa, and Uganda.

Guided by a brilliant knock of 82 from the skipper Yash Dhull, India posted a total of 232. In reply, South Africa managed only 187 after some superb bowling from Vicky Otswal who posted figures of 28/5.

Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy BCCI

For South Africa Under-19, Dewald Brevis top scored with 65 runs while Matthew Boast took three wickets for 40 runs.

It was an overall good performance from the team, though the batting left a lot to be desired as they managed to get past the first hurdle. The openers, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh were dismissed early without putting many runs on the board. Captain Dhull managed to steady the ship and played a fine innings of 82.

India were saved by their bowlers with Vicky Otswal and Raj Angad Bawa particularly shining. While Otswal got a five-wicket haul, Bawa chipped in with four wickets to sweep the South African batting order.

Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy BCCI

Up next are Ireland on Wednesday against whom India will look to continue their good form and tighten their grip on a place in the qualifiers.

India’s Squad for the Under-19 Tournament: Yash Dhull (C), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (VC), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

ALSO READ: WB Civic Polls Deferred Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases