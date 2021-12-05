IND VS NZ Test: India In Cruise Control On Day 3 Of 2nd Test

Mumbai’s famous Wankhede stadium was hosting its first test since 2016, in which India scored 325 in the first innings.

India put up a respectable score of 325 in the first innings of the ongoing second test match at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium from December 3 as New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel created history on the second day, becoming only the third player in Test history to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

Mumbai’s famous Wankhede stadium was hosting its first test since 2016, in which India scored 325 in the first innings. In reply, New Zealand could only manage a paltry 62 as Indian bowlers caused havoc with Ravichandran Ashwin picking four wickets and Mohammed Siraj picking three.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav took two and one wickets respectively to fold up the New Zealand innings for a lowly 62.

On the third day, India had started brightly, putting up a hundred-run partnership for the first wicket. Ajaz Patel then struck again picking two quick wickets as the score stands at 120/2 after 37 overs. India holds a massive lead of 383, with captain Virat Kohli and young Shubhman Gill at the crease.

