India Administered 680 Million Covid Vaccine Doses So Far

India had administered at least 680 million Covid vaccine doses by Sunday, September 5, stated a top leading daily.

The Centre has provided 668,980,635 vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories. Another 15,696,450 doses are in the pipeline.

By 7 am on Sunday, 684,669,521 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 7,161,760 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 270,412,926 people have been given the first dose while 33,697,606 have got their second shot as well.

10,360,742 have been given the first dose while 8,473,611 have got their second dose as well, among the other health workers. Among the front line workers, 18,329,504 have got their first dose and 13,542,999 have got their second dose too.

On Monday, India reported 38,948 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 33,027,621, said the ministry of health and family welfare.

Of the 38,948 new cases, Kerala alone has reported 26,701 cases in the last 24 hours. The trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases is being reported for 71 consecutive days now.

According to Union health ministry data, the country also recorded 219 fresh fatalities due to coronavirus – the lowest 24-hour count in 167 days (or over five months). With the addition of latest death toll, the overall fatality count rose to 440,752.