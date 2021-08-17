India Evacuates Its Staff From Kabul

Amid the prevailing crisis in Afghanistan, India has decided to evacuate the Kabul Ambassador and his staff, amid the prevailing crisis in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs gave the statement on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the MEA had said that it was monitoring the situation “on a constant basis at high levels” and is “in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities”, reported a leading daily.

“The Government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in one of his statements on Tuesday.

Air India’s daily flight to Kabul was cancelled after Afghanistan’s civil aviation authority handed over the country’s airspace to the military and effectively declared it “uncontrolled” on Monday.

The Afghan Sikh community Monday held a meeting with Taliban representatives in Kabul, amid lingering uncertainty over safety and future of minority Sikh and Hindu communities in Afghanistan, stated a report.

The report further stated that after the meeting, representatives of the Sikh community said that they were assured of ‘peace and safety’ by the Taliban.