India Logs 41,383 COVID-19 Cases in the Past 24 Hours

India saw a single-day rise of 41,383 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,12,57,720, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day and were recorded at 4,09,394, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

India’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,18,987 with 507 fresh fatalities.



The active cases comprise 1.31 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.



An increase of 2,224 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



According to a PTI report, as many as 17,18,439 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 45,09,11,712.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 percent. It has been less than three percent for 31 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.12 percent.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,04,29,339 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.



Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far have reached 41.78 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

