India: Omicron Tally Surges To 1,700

The Union Health Ministry on Monday stated that a total of 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated.

According to the data published by the ministry, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of Omicron with 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121), and Rajasthan (120).



Meanwhile, India’s Covid tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582,

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed.

Representative Image

The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 22,781 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,95,407, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

In view of rising cases of the Omicron variant across the country, the Assam government has arranged 9000 special beds including 1000 ICU beds in government hospitals for COVID-19 patients.