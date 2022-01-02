Omicron Surge: SC To Hold Virtual Hearings For 2 Weeks

In view of the sudden rise in cases of coronavirus variants, Omicron, the Supreme Court of India, will conduct virtual hearings from Monday for two weeks.

The apex court, which opens tomorrow after its winter vacation, held physical hearings after more than a year in October.

“It is hereby notified for the information of the members of the bar, party-in-person and all concerned that keeping in view the rising number of cases of Omicron variant (COVID-19), the competent authority has been pleased to direct that modified Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) notified on October 7, 2021, for physical hearing (hybrid mode) will remain suspended for the present, and all hearings before the courts for a period of two weeks from and with effect from January 3, shall be through virtual mode only,” a circular issued by the court read.

More than 1,500 people in the country have contracted the new variant Omicron, the government said this morning. Most states in the country have reported cases of the new variant, said to be highly infectious.