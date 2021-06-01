India Records 1.27 Lakh Cases of COVID-19, Lowest in 54 Days

India reports lowest daily fresh COVID-19 cases in 54 days with 1.27 lakh new cases as the declining trend continues across states. According to the Union Health Ministry, this is the lowest one-day rise in fresh COVID-19 cases signaling a downside in the second wave of the pandemic wreaking havoc in the country.

The results came from a sample of 19,25,374 tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

With the fresh cases today, the figure of active cases has reached 18,95,520. In all, total coronavirus infections rose to 2,81,75,044. Overall, 34,67,92,257 samples have been tested for the disease up to May 31.

As many as 2,795 deaths were recorded, taking the total toll to 3,31,895. On the brighter side, 2,55,287 discharges took the overall recoveries to 2,59,47,629. Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra with 500 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 478 deaths. India’s recovery rate now stands at 92.09%.

As on Tuesday, 21,60,46,638 doses of vaccine have been administered in the country.

Another consignment of Sputnik V vaccine with 30 lakh doses has arrived at the Hyderabad airport. Pune-based Koolex transporters have been assigned the responsibility of transporting the Sputnik vaccine trays in hygienically maintained trucks to 7 different locations. The consignment has been cleared in record time, 20 vaccine trucks have moved towards designated locations.

However, the Tamil Nadu government has decided that no vaccination process will continue during June 3 and June 5. Tamil Nadu Health Secretary has informed that the batch of vaccines for the month of June will reach the state only on June 6 and vaccination will resume only after that. In the past few days, vaccination drive has picked up in the state, especially after the beginning of vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group.

