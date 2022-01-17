Covid 19NationalTop Stories

India Reports 2,58,089 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 8,209

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 157.20 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India on Monday reported 2,58,089 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 16,56,341.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 385 deaths taking the total death toll to 4,86,451. India also recorded 1,51,740 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,52,37,461.

Related News

Guwahati: 2.4 Gms Heroin, 2.45 Kgs Cannabis Seized, 1 Held…

Drunk Army Jawan, Wife Misbehave With Cops At Dispur Police…

Legendary Kathak Dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj Passes Away…

Nepal Tells India Not To Construct Road In Its Territory

Notably, the active cases now stand at 4.43 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 94.27 percent. The daily positivity rate is 19.65 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 14.41 percent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 157.20 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the country and a further 3,109 recoveries from the new strain of the coronavirus.

Covid-19 India
List Taken From Twitter, Courtesy MoHFW

ALSO READ: Guwahati: 2.4 Gms Heroin, 2.45 Kgs Cannabis Seized, 1 Held By Garchuk Police

You might also like
Assam

One Dies of COVID-19 at MMCH

Assam

Aminul Haque Laskar takes charge as deputy speaker

Business

Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 100 Mark in Mumbai

Business

17 years after Oil museum dusted off for Poll

National

Punjab Sacrilege Case: Akshay Kumar Appears Before SIT

Top Stories

Light Diya on the first day of Bohag: APCC