India Reports 2,58,089 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 8,209

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 157.20 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India on Monday reported 2,58,089 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 16,56,341.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 385 deaths taking the total death toll to 4,86,451. India also recorded 1,51,740 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,52,37,461.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 4.43 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 94.27 percent. The daily positivity rate is 19.65 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 14.41 percent.

Meanwhile, 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the country and a further 3,109 recoveries from the new strain of the coronavirus.

