India Reports 6,563 New Covid-19 Cases In The Past 24 Hours

By Pratidin Bureau
Another 132 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 4,77,554.

6,563 new Covid-19 cases were detected in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The overall tally of total cases in the country stood at 3,47,46,838.

Meanwhile, India’s active caseload now stands at 82,267, the lowest in 571 days. Another 132 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 4,77,554.

Currently, at 0.24 percent, the lowest since March last year, the active cases in the country now account for less than one percent of total cases, according to the health ministry data.

Notably, amid rising concerns surrounding the new variant Omicron, India’s total tally of Omicron cases has crossed 150 cases.

