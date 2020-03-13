India Reports 75 Covid-19 Cases: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the number of coronavirus patients in the country is 75, including the death of a 76-year-old man in Karnataka on Thursday.

According to reports, the man from Kalaburagi had recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said that his sample has been confirmed for Covid-19.

Moreover, Delhi has reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10 so far while Karnataka reported five cases of Covid-19, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh 3.

Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Kerala has recorded 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.

The health ministry further informed that the total number of 75 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners- 16 Italians and a Canadian.

The government on Thursday however, asked people not to panic, saying no community transmission of the virus has been observed and there have only been a few cases of local transmission so far.

“India presently has around 1 lakh testing kits. More testing kits have been ordered and they are in procurement,” the official said.