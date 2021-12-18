India Successfully Testfires Ballistic Missile ‘Agni P’

India on Saturday successfully tested the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’ from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha with the capability to hit targets between 1000-2000 kms.

The Ministry of Defence informed that various telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and down range ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory and parameters, a Zee News report said.

The missile followed text book trajectory meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.

This is noteworthy that the ‘Agni P’ is a two-stage canisterised solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system.

“This second flight test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system,” the Ministry of Defence said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test and expressed his happiness for the excellent performance of the system by India.

