Top StoriesNational

India Vaccinates Nearly 10.5L Beneficiaries till Day 6

By Pratidin Bureau
1

India vaccinated nearly 10.5 lakh beneficiaries till the 6th day of the nationwide vaccination drive said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has crossed a significant landmark in its collective and resolute fight against the global pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 2,37,050 people were vaccinated across 4,049 sessions. 18,167 sessions have been conducted so far.

In Assam, a total of 10,676 health workers have been vaccinated so far in the state with 3091 beneficiaries receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, said National Health Mission (NHM).

Related News

PM Modi Urges TU Graduates to take Inspiration from Past

Guwahati: COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Starts at MMCH

Amit Shah to Attend NEC Meet in Shillong Tomorrow

Dipa Karmakar Receives Tripura Bibhusan Award

You might also like
Regional

Sahitya Sabha to stage protest against CAB

Regional

Golaghat Police nabs fake transport official

Regional

Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8,920

Top Stories

Kamakhya Temple Opens Today

Regional

Kamakhya and its age old tradition of Deodhani

Regional

Manipur CM sends home 179 Nepalese trafficking victims

Comments
Loading...