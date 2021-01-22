India Vaccinates Nearly 10.5L Beneficiaries till Day 6

India vaccinated nearly 10.5 lakh beneficiaries till the 6th day of the nationwide vaccination drive said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has crossed a significant landmark in its collective and resolute fight against the global pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 2,37,050 people were vaccinated across 4,049 sessions. 18,167 sessions have been conducted so far.

In Assam, a total of 10,676 health workers have been vaccinated so far in the state with 3091 beneficiaries receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, said National Health Mission (NHM).