Indian Army Helicopter Crashes at Udhampur in J&K

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

An Indian Army helicopter crashed at Shiv Garh Dhar in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The helicopter had two people on board. Police said that excessive fog in the area has reduced visibility in the area which may have led to the accident.

Udhampur DIG, Suleman Chowdhry said that the police received information and dispatched team towards the accident spot.

The officer said that sounds of a crash landing of a helicopter were heard adding that the Indian army chopper crashed due to bad weather. However, it is not yet clear whether the chopper crashed or the pilot crash-landed it. Both the pilot and the co-pilot are injured.

Police also rushed to the spot, the officer said.

