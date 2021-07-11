NationalTop StoriesWorld

Indian Diplomats, Security Forces Evacuated From Afghanistan

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational

Around 50 diplomats and security personnel were evacuated by the Indian government from Afghanistan’s second-largest city Kandahar after Talibanis reportedly seized many areas in the city.

As per a certain national media outlet, the diplomats and security staff boarded an Indian Air Force aircraft on Saturday.

The move came four days after India had been tracking the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

Notably, India had its ongoing operation in Kabul and consulates in the cities of Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif.

Soon after the evacuation of the diplomats and Indo Tibetan Border Police officials, the Indian consulate in Kandahar has been temporarily closed were flown out to New Delhi, reports have stated.

According to a recent estimate by Afghan security agencies, more than 7,000 LeT fighters are believed to be fighting alongside the Taliban in southern Afghanistan.

Around 3,000 Indian nationals including diplomats have been living across Afghanistan.

