Indian Tokyo Olympics Contingent Meets PM Modi Over Breakfast

By Pratidin Bureau

The Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent on Monday was present at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have breakfast with him.

PM Modi is hosting the Olympics contingent for breakfast at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the Olympic athletes after the conclusion of his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort in the national capital.

Athletes of the Indian contingent who had participated in the Tokyo Games present at the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech on Sunday applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

PM Modi also said awareness regarding sports and fitness has come within the country and the results were seen during the Tokyo Olympics.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals – one Gold, two silver, and four bronze.

