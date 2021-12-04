India’s 4th Omicron Case Detected In Maharashtra

The fourth case of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, has been detected in Mumbai, following the passenger’s return from South Africa.

The 33-year-old guy from Dombivili is the first confirmed case of Omicron in Maharashtra and the fourth in India.

As per reports, Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas confirmed that the genome sequencing of the man proves he is infected with the Omicron variant.

The infected patient travelled from Cape Town via Dubai and Delhi and landed in Mumbai on November 24. The patient developed fever initially but he is asymptomatic and healthy, reports mentioned.

“They traced 12 of his high-risk contacts, including his aged parents, and 23 low-risk contacts but all are Covid-19 negative. Around 25 passengers who flew with him to Mumbai from Delhi have also been tested but none has been diagnosed with Covid-19,” The Indian Express reported.

“He had tested negative in an RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to his inter-connected flights from Cape Town to Mumbai. Upon landing at Delhi airport, an RT-PCR test was conducted but even before getting the result, he was allowed to fly to Mumbai. Later, after landing in Mumbai, he received his RT-PCR report which showed the presence of the pathogens of Covid-19. However, he showed the earlier negative test report to the screening officer at the Mumbai airport,” the report added.