Indore Ranks India’s cleanest city for 5th time in Swachh Survekshan Awards

In the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021, Indore in Madhya Pradesh has retained top position as India’s cleanest city for the 5th time in a row.

Surat and Vijaywada bagged the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively, while Surat has held on to its place from last year, Vijaywada displaced Navi Mumbai to grab 3rd spot at the 6th Swachh Survekshan Awards announced on Saturday.

The cleanest state for third year in a row was awarded to Chhattisgarh. Varanasi won the award for the cleanest Ganga town, while Ahmedabad cantonment was adjudged the cleanest cantonment in the country. Vita, Lonawala and Saswad- all from Maharashtra won the top three spots for towns with under-1 lakh population.

The Swachh Survekshan awards were given to the winners on Saturday by President Ram Nath Kovind.

