All Eyes On Rafah: Internet Storms Solidarity With Gaza

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Israeli airplanes targeted a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in a designated safe zone on Sunday night, killing 46 people. Unfortunately, this occurred days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to cease activities in Rafah, proclaiming it a safe zone for refugees. All eyes were once again drawn to Rafah, with international media, diplomats, and humanitarian groups keenly following the situation, understanding that the outcome of this crossing might have a huge influence on the direction of the conflict as a whole.