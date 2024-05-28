All Eyes On Rafah: Internet Storms Solidarity With Gaza

Joydeep Narayan Deb
Rafah, a small but strategically important city on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip, has been one of the main victims of the ongoing conflict. Despite widespread international engagement, Israel continues to bombard the city. Israeli warplanes have continued to attack displaced tents in the Al-Mawasi neighborhood, west of Rafah, during the past 24 hours.
Rafah has recently emerged as an important strategic hub for Gaza and Palestine. The Rafah crossing has grown in importance as the sole border point not controlled by Israel, serving as a key humanitarian route. During times of high conflict, it is the main route for crucial supplies and Palestinians seeking medical care overseas. However, these tunnels have been a double-edged sword: they have provided many Gazans with a means of economic survival while also serving as a route for weapons and terrorists.
According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Israeli airplanes targeted a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in a designated safe zone on Sunday night, killing 46 people. Unfortunately, this occurred days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to cease activities in Rafah, proclaiming it a safe zone for refugees. All eyes were once again drawn to Rafah, with international media, diplomats, and humanitarian groups keenly following the situation, understanding that the outcome of this crossing might have a huge influence on the direction of the conflict as a whole.
However, various elements will determine Rafah's destiny. A long-term peace accord between Israel and Palestine might result in more stable and predictable operations at the bridge. Alternatively, continuing fighting and instability may leave Rafah's position unstable, with occasional closures and humanitarian disasters.
On a side note, the dynamics in Rafah involve not just humanitarian supplies but also regional geopolitics. Egypt's relationship with Israel and the Palestinian Territories is complicated. Egypt's attitude on Rafah is sometimes interpreted as a barometer for larger Arab-Israeli relations.
Furthermore, the management and functioning of the Rafah border have far-reaching repercussions for the internal Palestinian political scene. Rafah is essential to Hamas' political legitimacy and economic survival in Gaza. The Palestinian Authority, situated in the West Bank, sees control of Rafah as a way to establish power over Gaza.
For now, Rafah remains a symbol of the broader struggles facing the Gaza Strip—a narrow gateway to the outside world through which hope, supplies and diplomatic efforts flow. The international community's continued vigilance and involvement are crucial in ensuring that Rafah serves as a conduit for peace and humanitarian aid rather than a flashpoint for further conflict.